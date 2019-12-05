A man was hospitalized after being hit by the blade of a snowplow.
Michigan State Police were called to M-55 near Byron Avenue in Houghton Lake at around 6:05 p.m. on Dec. 4.
Investigators said a 44-year-old Roscommon man was walking eastbound in the westbound right lane of M-55 when he was hit by a pick-up truck with a plow attached. The truck was traveling westbound in the far-right lane.
The man was wearing dark clothing which made it hard for on-coming traffic to see him in the roadway, troopers report.
Investigators said the plow truck driver swerved in an attempt to miss the pedestrian, but the right portion of the plow hit the man, causing significant injuries.
It’s not clear how the man is doing at this time.
