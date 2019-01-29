Michigan State Troopers carried a man out of a home filled with what may have been CO2.
Troopers were called to a home in Otsego County’s Bagley Township at around 4:30 a.m. on Jan. 29.
Officials said a woman called for help after she said she couldn’t revive her husband, and heard what she thought was a C02 alarm sounding.
When troopers arrived they said they noticed a strong propane smell outside the home, and found the 59-year-old woman lethargic and having difficulty standing.
They got her outside, and went back in for her 60-year-old husband.
He was in the back bedroom, unresponsive, and unable to move.
Troopers picked him up and brought him outside. Once he was breathing fresh air, troopers said he began to communicate, and both homeowners were taken to the hospital.
The Otsego Fire Department inspected the home and verified there was a gas leak of some type.
