Two state troopers saved a man after state police say he accidentally injured himself with a machete.
On July 19 at 5:47 p.m., Troopers Erich Meggert and Kyle Kewish were sent to an address on Colwood Road in Tuscola County's Almer Township.
A 45-year-old man from Cass City injured himself with a machete, according to Michigan State Police. When the troopers arrived in the area, they found the man unconscious with major blood loss and a severe right foot injury.
The troopers applied a tourniquet to the right knee which caused which stopped the bleeding. The victim regained consciousness and said he was cutting brush with the machete and accidentally struck his foot, MSP said.
The man was taken to a hospital in Saginaw for treatment and is recovering.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.