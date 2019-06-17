Troopers are asking for help identifying a person accused of using a stolen debit card.
A couple from Mecosta called Michigan State Police when they realized their debit card had been used fraudulently at a Wesco Station in Cadillac.
Troopers tracked the card and found it had been used at a gas pump at the Wesco Station.
Wesco had video surveillance that troopers said shows the person of interest using the pump.
The truck is described as an older model Dodge pickup truck. Troopers said it was a light color with a roof-mounted light bar and a trailer hitch.
The truck has an odd colored rear door on the driver’s side, according to troopers.
Anyone with information is asked to the Cadillac MSP Post at (231) 779-6040.
