Michigan State Police are searching for a missing man from Emmet County’s Brutus.
On Wednesday, Oct. 16 at 4 p.m., Devin Daily, 21, called his father saying that his truck, a Chevy Colorado, broke down on a two-track 1 mile away from his home.
Police said his last known location was Phelps Road, near Ary Road in Maple Township.
The father told Daily to stay in the truck, but Daily said he would walk home through the woods.
When the father arrived at the truck, Daily was nowhere to be found.
Daily’s phone shows his last known location was in the vicinity of the truck at 6 p.m. before it was turned off.
He was last seen at about 10 a.m. at his home before going to urgent care for minor illness, police said.
He was wearing shorts and a white tank top shirt.
Police describe him as 6 feet, 160 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
The father has contacted friends and family members, but no one has seen Daily.
Troopers are currently searching for him and a K9 unit is enroute to the scene.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call MSP at (989) 732-2778.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.