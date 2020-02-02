Michigan State Police arrested two snowmobile operators after a crash left a railroad track possibly damaged.
On Sunday, Feb. 2 at about 4 a.m. troopers from the Gaylord Post said they came across a snowmobile that had crashed.
According to troopers, a ski was lodged under the railroad tracks in Bagley Township near Ostego Ave. because of the crash.
Troopers said two snowmobile operators were arrested for operating while intoxicated (OWI), railroad trespassing, and failing to report a snowmobile crash.
The snowmobile was freed after several hours of work by a wrecker company, according to troopers.
An inspection of the tracks will be completed by Lake State Railway for damage.
Troopers would like to remind the public that trespassing on railroad property is illegal and can be dangerous.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.