Two Alpena men were arrested for operating a lab involving methamphetamine and conspiracy to distribute it.
On Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, detectives from the Huron County Narcotic Team (HUNT) developed information regarding people who were in the process of attempting to manufacture methamphetamine.
Troopers from the Alpena Township pulled the vehicle over following a short investigation.
Troopers said the 27-year-old driver from Alpena initially provided troopers with a fake name to avoid arrest on outstanding warrants. The driver and the two other people in the car were identified and questioned.
According to troopers, after searching the vehicle they seized components used to manufacture methamphetamine. Two of the people in the car were arrested on methamphetamine-related charges.
Ronal Marshall, 37, from Alpena is charged with one count of controlled substance operating manufacturing lab involving methamphetamine. The crime is a felony punishable by 20-years and/or $25,000. He was also charged with one count of conspiracy to commit controlled substance delivery/manufacture methamphetamine which is a felony punishable by 20-years and a fine of $25,000 and an additional $10,000.
Cole Godn, 26, from Alpena has the same charges as Marshall.
Troopers said both men were taken to the Alpena County Jail. They were arraigned in the 88th District Court where their bond was set at $100,000.00 cash surety. Their next court date is set for November 14, 2019.
The other man was taken to Alpena County Jail for one count of providing false information to a police officer and for several outstanding warrants.
Citizens are encouraged to contact HUNT with tips regarding drug dealing at 800-573-DRUG, or if you wish to remain anonymous call 989-356-3395.
