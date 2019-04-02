A Michigan woman was arrested after she refused to drop a syringe during a traffic stop.
Michigan State Police stopped a car in Haring Township, near Cadillac, for speeding on March 31.
Troopers said when they approached the car, a man was driving, and had a female passenger. She was identified as Kelly MacDonald, 41, of Cadillac. A check revealed MacDonald had outstanding warrants, and when troopers ordered her out of the vehicle, they said she produced a needle/syringe containing an unknown fluid.
Troopers said MacDonald refused to get out of the car and drop the needle. So, with help from the driver, troopers tried to take control of her when they said it became apparent she intended to inject herself.
Investigators said she was able to swallow a portion of the substance and became unresponsive. Two doses of Narcan were given to her, with a third given by a back-up officer.
She was taken to the hospital and treated for an overdose.
MacDonald was charged with one count of resisting and obstructing a police officer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.