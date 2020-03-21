Truck drivers in the coronavirus pandemic are putting in a lot of time to get their deliveries to stores, but as more Americans start panic buying supplies, the more work they put in.
"You really can't do nothing but go in and go out," said Richard Joseph, a truck driver. "Use the bathroom, get what you got to get and leave."
Being a truck driver can be a lonely job and that's just fine with Richard Joseph, especially nowadays when social distancing is the norm thanks to COVID-19 concerns.
"Like when I go into the store, I go wash my hands," said Joseph. "Then, before I leave out of the store I wash my hands again and I try not to touch anything on my way to truck."
Joseph said he's seen images of empty store shelves, a result of people panic buying as the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the U.S. continues to rise. That has truckers like Joseph logging lots of miles to get much needed goods delivered to customers.
"It feels good being able to help out," said Joseph.
Joseph was heading to California when we spoke to him, one of the states hit hardest by COVID-19.
"I believe everywhere is the hot spot because we're dealing with something we can't see," said Joseph. "So, not matter where you go, you got to keep cautious of yourself and where you go. Like, the main things I do, I try to have less contact with people as possible, So, I spend most of my time driving to where the only time I get out of the truck is on my 30 minute break to go eat, take a shower and I'm back in my truck for the rest of the day until tomorrow unless I need gas."
Joseph admits he is nervous about COVID-19, but he plans to stay safe and ride this pandemic out.
