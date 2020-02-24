A truck driver who struck and killed an 85-year-old pedestrian in Bay City has pleaded no contest in a plea deal with prosecutors.
Authorities say Kevin Chevalier was under the influence of marijuana when his big rig hit Patricia Menne in a crosswalk in January 2018.
Her daughter told police that Menne liked to get a coffee and walk late at night.
On Feb. 21, Chevalier pleaded no contest to operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated causing death.
He is scheduled to be sentenced on March 30.
