A truck hauling logs lost control, spilled its cargo, and clipped a propane tank.
It happened on Jan. 24 at around 7:30 a.m. on M-61, just west of Harrison Avenue in Clare County.
The sheriff’s office said a log hauler owned by Low’s Forest Products was east on M-61 and passed a vehicle. When it re-entered its lane, it lost control, spilling almost all the logs from the rear trailer onto the roadway, according to deputies.
Investigators said while the log truck was out of control it clipped a propane tank on the back of a hot oil hauler, which was westbound.
Deputies said at least three vehicles were damaged after hitting the logs, but no one was hurt.
M-61 was closed for around three hours while the area was cleaned up, and the damaged propane tank was cared for and removed.
The driver of the log hauling truck was cited.
The incident is still under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.