A truck took down multiple power lines and utility poles in St. Louis, according to police.
Main Street between Saginaw and River Court is closed at this time, and police say it will remain close for multiple hours.
Police also say sidewalks are closed to foot traffic right now.
Crews are working to replace the poles and lines at this time.
Stay with TV5 for the latest updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.