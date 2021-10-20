The United States is seeing a crisis among its supply chains and the impact is being felt in mid-Michigan.
The shortage of truck drivers possibly making things worse as the holidays come closer.
William Jacobs, the Postal Director at Causley Trucking, said his company has about 20 to 25 openings.
"We did have a little bit of an increase but then it seemed to level back off," Jacobs said. "It's tough right now. I interview about probably half a dozen to a dozen drivers a week. And then we pan out to get maybe one or two."
Causley Trucking is a postal contractor with the United States Postal Service. Jacobs said the company's busiest time of the year is a month away.
He thinks anyone interested in joining the trucking industry should give Causley a try.
"We're full-time employment. We offer benefits, full time benefits. We've never laid anybody off at all since this company has been here and I've been here for 26 years," Jacobs said.
Jacobs said residents could find themselves behind the wheel of a big rig in a few weeks if they have never driven a semitruck before.
"Usually in one to two months’ time you could be out on the road and driving if you're starting fresh from never driven a truck before," Jacobs said.
The trucker shortage is not unique to Causley. There are supply chain issues throughout the country.
Jacobs is hoping more people will answer the call and become a truck driver.
"It's a profession that I think more people need to get into and keep the wheels rolling, keep the product going down the road. Because if not, as they say you know 'if trucking stops so does the world,' " Jacobs said.
