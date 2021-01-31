15 pit bulls are now in the care of Genesee County Animal Control after a dog fighting ring was accidentally found by police Friday.
“All 15 that came in will get a forensic exam, they’ll get full work ups on anything they need medically,” said Becki Love, from Flint City Pits and animal control.
She says these dogs will get treated but for the time-being not much else can be done.
“They’re basically in limbo until the courts decide what to do with them and move forward with prosecution, they just are there,” Love said.
Since dogs are considered property, in court cases they’re also considered evidence.
In fact, out of the 33 dogs currently at animal control 20 are off limits because they’re involved in court proceedings.
So, there’s not much that can be done right now.
"If it’s a nine-month court case, we can't get them fixed, we can’t spay and neuter them,” Love said. “They can only do the very, very basic vetting and healthcare that they need.”
Dog fighting rings are a major problem and it doesn’t help that it’s a secretive business.
“This is a lifestyle. This is a job. This is someone’s money maker,” Love said.
Depending on the outcome of the court case, these dogs eventually can be put up for adoption, but love says the consequences and time it takes to get justice is just not enough.
“It’s not a swift or strict enough punishment for what is happening. I mean, this is abuse,” she said.
