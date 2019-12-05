After seven months of construction, Trumbull Street is open to traffic.
The Bay City street was closed down between Center Avenue and Woodside Avenue on April 1 for a complete reconstruction.
The project was originally scheduled to end mid to late November but was pushed back a couple weeks.
