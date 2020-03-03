Residents near N. Trumbull Street in Bay City should prepare for another closure.
The street will be closed between Center and Woodside from March 5 - 13.
Residents will have access via 3rd Street.
Crews will be finalizing clean-up work in the storm and sanitary sewers, the city said.
The road will be open in time for the St. Patrick's Day races and parade.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.