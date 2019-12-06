President Donald Trump will campaign for reelection in Michigan a week before Christmas.
His campaign announced Thursday that he will host a “Merry Christmas” rally on Dec. 18 in Battle Creek. The evening event will be held at the Kellogg Arena.
Trump's announcement came a day after Vice President Mike Pence visited three cities in western Michigan, ending with a rally and a visit to an American Legion hall. Pence vowed that he and Trump will be in Michigan “again and again and again."
Trump narrowly won Michigan in 2016, and it will be a key state in the 2020 election.
He last visited in Michigan in March, when he led a rally in Grand Rapids.
