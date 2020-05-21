President Trump approved Michigan’s emergency declaration on May 21 and ordered federal assistance to supplement state and local response efforts due to the severe storms and flooding beginning on May 16.
The president’s approval authorizes the Department of Homeland Security and the Federal Emergency Management Agency to coordinate all disaster relief efforts and to provide appropriate assistance for required emergency measures.
FEMA is authorized to identify, mobilize and provide equipment and resources necessary to alleviate the impacts of the emergency.
