President Donald Trump has approved Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s request for a disaster declaration.
According to the White House, on Friday, March 27, President Trump declared that a major disaster exists in the State of Michigan and ordered Federal assistance to supplement State, tribal, and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic beginning on January 20, 2020, and continuing.
The White House said the President’s action makes Federal funding available for Crisis Counseling for affected individuals in all areas in the State of Michigan.
“This is a good start, and it will help us protect Michiganders and slow the spread of COVID-19,” Whitmer said. “I’m hopeful that the president will review my request for individual assistance programs that would provide meals to families who need them and rental assistance and temporary housing for families. I look forward to the federal government’s continued partnership as we work to fight this virus.”
According to Whitmer, the Crisis Counseling Program is a direct-support program to provide services for those whose mental health has been impacted by the spread of COVID-19.
The federal government also granted the governor’s request for emergency protective measures, including funding for transporting and pre-positioning equipment, Emergency Operation Center (EOC)-related costs, medical supplies and personal protective equipment, medical care and transport, and childcare.
Whitmer said her request for Hazard Mitigation assistance to help provide relief during planning for recovery in the long-term is currently under review.
The White House made announced the approval on Saturday, March 28. To read the full statement, click here.
Michigan has a confirmed total of 3,657 COVID-19 cases. 92 residents have died due to the virus.
