President Donald Trump responded on Twitter Wednesday night to last week's news that Former Governor Rick Snyder was endorsing Joe Biden.
In two tweets, Trump blasted Snyder for the endorsement.
The tweet read:
"The failed former Governor of Michigan, RINO Rick Snyder, who was responsible for the Flint Water Disaster (and I let him know it!), is now endorsing Sleepy Joe Biden, who doesn’t have a clue! Snyder, whose political career was ruined by Flint, hurt a lot of people in Michigan... ...I’ll take the Endorsement of Law Enforcement all over the Country, and Joe can have the RINO’S. This Snyder mess was made during the OBiden era - no wonder they’re friends!"
Synder published an Op-Ed in the Detroit Free Press on Thursday, Sept. 3 titled "Former Michigan governor Rick Snyder: I am a Republican vote for Biden."
In the article Snyder criticized Trump for unifying the nation after being elected.
