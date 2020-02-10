The Trump administration wants to eliminate a loan program that could help an electric vehicle maker with its plan to reopen a General Motors factory in Ohio.
President Donald Trump's proposed budget released Monday calls for ending the Advanced Technology Vehicle Manufacturing Loan Program.
The administration says it thinks the private sector should take the lead on new commercial projects.
Lordstown Motors Corp. is considering asking for a $200 million from the loan fund to reopen the former Lordstown GM factory east of Cleveland to build electric trucks.
The company says the fund is just one option it's considering.
