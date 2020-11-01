With just two days to go, President Donald Trump's focus remains on winning over battleground state Michigan.
"Does anybody have a coat I could use, please?" he said.
He braved the cold in Washington, Michigan on Sunday to convince Michiganders that he deserves another four years in office.
"We are going to win the state of michigan again and we are going to win four more years in the very beautiful place called the white house," he said.
Though polls show Biden ahead of Trump by multiple points, he assured his supporters.
"We're doing very, very well,” Trump said. “We're leading all over the place."
He compared a Biden presidency to a lockdown.
"Under Biden’s lockdown, you will be living under a prison state,” he said. “That's what it is. They want to lock it down."
Former presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg was in Bay City Sunday and had thoughts on these rallies that feature crowds of thousands, with little social distancing.
"I think that symbolizes his overall presidency,” Buttigieg said. “He's happy to have people come cheer for him, but he's out there playing his own supporters for suckers and people deserve better."
Campaigning for former Biden, buttigieg says the former Vice President is a better fit for the oval office.
"We need a president in touch with reality,” he said. “Because the only way to get our economy back is to beat this pandemic. The only way to beat it, is to face it."
And those polls that show Biden in the lead? He says without action, the numbers are meaningless.
"The poll numbers don't mean anything if we don't actually get out there and vote,” Buttigieg. “That's why we're working so hard. We're going to take nothing for granted."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.