Federal Magistrate Stephanie Dawkins Davis has been sworn in as a U.S. district judge for Michigan's eastern district.
The ceremony was held Tuesday evening at the federal courthouse in downtown Detroit.
Davis will serve in the U.S. Courthouse in Flint.The 52-year-old Davis was nominated for the post by President Donald Trump and confirmed Dec. 19 by the U.S. Senate.
Her commission was signed Tuesday by Trump. Davis was appointed a federal magistrate in 2016 after spending nearly 20 years as an assistant U.S. attorney in Detroit. She was born in Kansas City, Missouri, and raised in Kansas City, Kansas.
