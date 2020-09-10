"This is not the crowd of a person who comes in second place," President Donald Trump said.
Right out the gate President Donald Trump slamming Democratic Candidate Joe Biden based on the size of the crowd in Freeland.
"On November 3rd you better vote for me Michigan, I got you so many [expletive] car plants," he said.
Trump claiming, he brought five auto plants from Japan to Michigan and that before that Michigan lost jobs because of the trade deals Biden supported.
“I saved the us auto industry,” he said.
Trump touted his disaster declaration for Mid-Michigan residents affected by the catastrophic flooding in May.
“We providing $43 million to homeowners, business, to recover from that catastrophe,” Trump said.
Stating the owner of the Edenville dam, Boyce Hydro, needs to be held accountable.
“It's a privately own company we need to sue the ass off of them,” he said.
Trump said he has done more for Michigan than any other president, but it was derailed by COVID-19 pandemic.
“By the end of the year we will have a vaccine and defeat the China virus,” he said.
And took the opportunity to attack Gov. Gretchen Whitmer for her handling of the pandemic.
“You'd be doing a lot better if you had a governor who knew what the hell she was doing,” Trump said.
And turning his focus to big ten football.
“Michigan is lagging great football, great team, we want a governor who is going to let Big Ten football this year,” he said.
