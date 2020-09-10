There’s excitement and anticipation ahead of President Trump’s rally in Freeland.
“We’re just showing support for our president,” said Meldia Kinman of Ohio.
Meldia and Brenda Johnson are both from Cincinnati.
“I really do believe, I know it won’t happen, but I wish it would,” said Johnson. “With all the media and the charges and the impeachment on him that he’ll be allowed to do eight more years instead of four.”
Some sights and sounds at the rally include the Trump Freedom Bridge and the Brick Wall Guy.
There was also merchandise and a huge U.S. Air Force aircraft.
“I’m not far from home,” said Justine from Midland. “Oh my god, it’s wonderful.”
“He is doing what he said he would do and what’s he’s done is good for America,” said another attendee.
