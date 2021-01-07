A local woman said a few bad apples stole all the good that went on in the nation's capital on Wednesday.
'It was a beautiful event,” said Kim Solmen, supporter of President Donald Trump.
Solmen, originally from Goodrich, drove all the way to Washington, D.C. on Wednesday to cheer on the president.
She said the day started with a cheerful rally, talking about how the election outcome could be overturned.
"When President Donald Trump was speaking, he just said that we are going to go through the process, there are representatives that are going to not certify, and we’re going to have some time to look through the issues,” she said.
After the early morning rally, they headed to the Capitol to protest Congress counting the Electoral College votes, which would finalize President-Elect Joe Biden as the 46th president.
Everything was going well before Solmen heard the sirens. Then she heard about people forcing their way into the Capitol. That's when she headed back to her hotel.
Solmen said the majority of the people were peaceful and had no intention on causing violence. She called the rioters that stormed the Capitol "idiots."
"Bad actors need to be arrested,” Solmen said. “However, bad actors are in our legal system, in our legislative system and in our judicial system.”
Four people died Wednesday at the protest, according to police. That included a woman who was shoot after breaching the Capitol doors.
Solmen was upset to hear she was killed.
"It was stupid but I’m sure that she was thinking she was just trespassing at the most,” Solmen said. “And why would her government turn a gun on her? She wasn’t carrying anything.”
Solmen said she is looking to become more of a political activist, especially when it comes to voter fraud.
