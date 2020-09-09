The president is on his way to make Freeland great again.
“Trumps my man,” said Carole Nunn. “Sorry honey, trumps my man and he’s gonna get her done.”
Carole’s already camping out, even though she lives right over in Midland. It’s her first rally and she is just that hyped knowing the President will be here.
“I’m going to spend the night in the car. I brought my sleeping bag and pillow,” she said.
Some people are so excited to see the president at this rally, they’ve been camping out since last Tuesday night.
“This is the 28th one I’ve done, we always try to be first in line,” said Rick Frazier from Ohio. “We’re right against the rail.”
Another supporter, Blake Marnell from San Diego, California, is on rally number 11.
“I’m in the middle of a road trip so when this was announced,” he said. “I was in Ohio and decided I would come up here.”
They’ve got their MAGA hats and flags with the president on a tank.
“I’m really hoping to see John James,” Marnell said. “Even in California I know about what a strong contender he is for senate and I’d love to hear him speak.:
"We have a son who’s a police officer, I don’t want defunding of police," Nunn said. "I’m pro-life and there’s nothing the democrats can offer me.”
“Jobs, jobs, jobs that’s what I’m about and he’s created them,” Frazier said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.