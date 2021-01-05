Protesters are gathering in Washington, D.C., ahead of Wednesday’s count of the Electoral College.
Several Republicans from Michigan plan to make the trip to challenge the count.
“Stand up. Our vote was stolen and we have to correct it,” said Suzanne Hall, of Frankenmuth.
Hall is one of many Michiganders filling up buses for the haul to Washington, D.C.
“It’s a little sacrifice for the sake of our future in this country,” Hall said.
Multiple buses will be leaving the state Tuesday night.
“We certainly want to support our great president. He has been amazing the last four years in bringing our country back into line,” Hall said.
Hall also wants to send a message to Congress about what she calls a fraudulent election that took place on Nov. 3.
“Our future elections will never be trusted if we don’t take care of the fraud that we’ve experienced in this past election,” Hall said.
It’s a trip that’s taking place during the ongoing pandemic. Despite a surge in cases, Hall said she’s not worried.
“I’ve never been concerned about coronavirus. It’s a virus. I don’t have fear of that,” she said.
But she said what she does fear is the future of the country.
“We’re at a very critical point in our country and we need to stand up,” Hall said.
