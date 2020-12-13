In a show of solidarity, dozens of Trump supporters came out to the corner of Bay and Tittabawassee roads in Kochville Township, to protest the results of the 2020 election.
"We're here to show support to President Trump, and we're here to show Mid-Michigan too,” organizer Debra Ell said. “We will not accept this election the way it is without some type of audit."
Ell says this is their fifth protest since November, adding that they want an investigation into Michigan’s election results.
Meanwhile, Michigan’s Electoral College plans to convene Monday to cast their votes, along with the rest of the nation.
"So right now, we would give them to Biden, with sixteen electoral votes if we accepted the election numbers the way they are,” Ell said. “But we believe that there is so much fraud here, that we could turn this around."
She says they're encouraging supporters here to reach out to their legislators, in an attempt to deny the election numbers.
And even brought guest speakers such as Wayne County Canvasser Monica Palmer, who opposed the certification of her county's election results.
"My purpose here is to provide a little bit of information on election integrity, and possible changes moving forward to help make sure that the process works better going forward," Palmer said.
And others here, like Meshawn Maddock, say they plan to continue protesting in support of the president.
"Until we have uncovered, and have an answer that no there was no cheating going on,” Maddock said. “No, there were no dead people that voted. No, there was no corruption, until we know those answers, we're going to keep on covering. Because we've seen enough that has made all of us question what we're seeing."
