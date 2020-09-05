President Donald Trump’s campaign announced that he will make a stop in Freeland on Sept. 10.
The president’s remarks will begin at 7 p.m. at an airport.
Doors open at 4 p.m. for general admission.
Michigan Republican Party Chairman Laura Cox released the following statement about Trump's visit:
Over the past four years, Michigan has experienced tremendous success under President Trump's leadership. With the return of manufacturing jobs from Mexico to the restoration of our Great Lakes, President Trump has stood up for Michiganders time and time again. At this critical juncture, there is no better person to continue to lead our state and our nation forward as we enter the recovery phase of the COVID-19 pandemic. I am incredibly excited to welcome President Donald Trump back to the Great Lakes State for what is sure to be an incredible event.
The Michigan Democratic Party released this statement on Trump's planned visit:
A quick fly by can’t fix the four years of chaos and crisis this president has created while Michiganders suffer from his failed leadership. Donald Trump will try to spin lies about his record, but nothing can change the fact that he has failed in his response to COVID-19, leaving over 6,000 Michiganders dead and over 100,000 infected as Michigan workers go unemployed, plants shut down, and businesses shutter. This November, Michigan will reject his failures and elect Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.
