President Donald Trump will visit a Michigan factory to tout a new North American trade agreement.
He will tour and give remarks at the Dana Inc. facility in the Detroit suburb of Warren on Thursday, a day after he holds a signing ceremony for the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade deal in Washington.
The deal to modernize the North American Free Trade Agreement passed on bipartisan votes in Congress, scoring the president a political victory amid his Senate impeachment trial.
The visit will be Trump's second to Michigan in about six weeks. He held a re-election campaign rally in Battle Creek in December.
