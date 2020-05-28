President Donald Trump retweeted a story about Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s husband trying to get a boat in water.
“Yet she doesn’t let people even breath in Michigan. A very bad double standard!” his retweet read.
Gov. Whitmer confirmed her husband called a dock company last week before traveling to their home in the Elk Rapids area and described it as a bad joke
Tad Dowker, the owner of NorthShore Dock LLC, described an exchange with Whitmer's husband, Marc Mallory, in a since-deleted Facebook post that is no longer visible to the public but has been reported by The Detroit News.
According to the News, Dowker wrote that he had received a call last week from his office saying there was a man on hold who wanted his boat in the water before the weekend. "Being Memorial weekend and the fact that we started working three weeks late means there is no chance this is going to happen," he wrote.
"Well our office personnel had explained this to the man and he replied, 'I am the husband to the governor, will this make a difference?' "
Dowker wrote that the exchange was "too good not to share, I love it when karma comes around, even just in small doses."
In a follow-up post reported by the News, the company said Whitmer's husband was respectful and understanding.
