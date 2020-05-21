President Donald Trump visited a repurposed Ford motor plant in Michigan on Thursday.
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel asked the president to wear a face mask on Wednesday because it is currently the law in the state.
"If he fails to wear a mask, he is going to be asked not to return to any enclosed facilities inside our state," Nessel said. "But if we know he's coming to our state and he's not going to follow the law, I think we are going to have to take action against any company or any facility that allows him inside those facilities and puts our workers at risk."
The president said he was wearing a mask while off-camera while touring the Rawsonville Components Plant in Ypsilanti. Ford is building ventilators there for the national stockpile.
“Bill Ford encouraged President Trump to wear a mask when he arrived. He wore a mask during a private viewing of three Ford GTs from over the years. The President later removed the mask for the remainder of the visit," the Ford Motor Company said.
The president also talked to Detroit city leaders in a roundtable discussion of the COVID-19 crisis.
