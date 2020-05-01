President Donald Trump said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer should "put out the fire" in a tweet on Friday, May 1.
"The Governor of Michigan should give a little, and put out the fire. These are very good people, but they are angry. They want their lives back again, safely! See them, talk to them, make a deal," the tweet said.
Shortly after, Whitmer tweeted a gif of former First Lady Michelle Obama saying "When they go low, we go high."
It is unclear if that tweet was in response to the president.
