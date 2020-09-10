Talk of China, manufacturing and political rivals dominated the address by President Donald Trump in Freeland Thursday night.
Thousand of people came out and lsitened to him speak during the rally Thursday night at MBS Airport in Freeland.
Trump highlighted new an increase in manufacturing jobs across the county, saying he saved the auto industry.
“No president has done for Michigan what President Trump has done for Michigan,” he said.
He also said a safe and effective vaccine for COVID-19 would be coming soon, saying next year will be one of the greatest years in the history of our country with or without the vaccine.
Trump said unity had started to come to the country with his help.
“We were coming together as a nation before the plague came in from China,” he said.
He said there’s a clear choice between the two parties, claiming Joe Biden has put out an extreme platform.
“He took the manifesto drawn up by the Super Libs and that’s what he’s going with,” Trump said.
He also called Kamala Harris the most Liberal person in U.S.
He asked for votes from Michiganders, saying he’ll be angry at them if they don’t.
“On November 3 you better vote for me Michigan,” he said. “I got you so many [expletive] car plants.”
Trump also touched on the dam failures that caused flooding throughout Mid-Michigan.
“It’s a privately owned dam, I think we’re going to have to sue the [expletive] off them,” he said.
He also talked about the need to open up Michigan and allow Big10 football to play in the state.
He took the time to again endorse John James for Senate and thank other Michigan lawmakers for the work they’ve done.
He claimed no one would be safe if Democrats won.
“On November 3rd your vote will save America,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.