The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is sending a new security directive to airlines around the United States.
The new directive is an effort to stop the rapid spread of coronavirus.
Starting this week, airlines will be required to ask all passengers booked on flights from outside of the US if they’ve been to mainland China in the last 14-days.
Chinese nationals coming from China and connecting through foreign airports will not be allowed to travel.
US citizens who have been to China in the last two weeks will have to be rebooked to seven gateway airports. Those airports include JFK, LAX, Seattle, SFO, Chicago, Atlanta, and Honolulu.
