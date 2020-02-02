TSA screening

A Transportation Security Administration officer works at a checkpoint at Miami International Airport, Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, in Miami. The TSA acknowledged an increase in the number of its employees calling off work during the partial government shutdown.

 (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is sending a new security directive to airlines around the United States.

The new directive is an effort to stop the rapid spread of coronavirus.

Starting this week, airlines will be required to ask all passengers booked on flights from outside of the US if they’ve been to mainland China in the last 14-days.

Chinese nationals coming from China and connecting through foreign airports will not be allowed to travel.

US citizens who have been to China in the last two weeks will have to be rebooked to seven gateway airports. Those airports include JFK, LAX, Seattle, SFO, Chicago, Atlanta, and Honolulu.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

CLICK HERE to download the TV5 app.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.