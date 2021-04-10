The pandemic and an alleged robbery last summer has not been able to keep a Bay City candy store down.
Tummy Ache Candy Store celebrated two decades of business on April 10. The owner, Starr Henning, has kept a positive attitude through it all.
“When this time hit for us, I was blessed in so many ways," Henning said.
She said rising COVID-19 numbers almost caused a cancellation.
"The celebration was not something I thought I was going to play with this time around. But with some encouragement from my employees, we just decided we're going to play hard, and we're going to play safe," Henning said.
"It was very nerve wrecking. As we're building up to it and seeing these numbers. So, we've taken every possible precaution we can," said Ashley Brandon, an employee at the store.
The candy store is limiting the capacity of how many people are entering, as well as having people sanitize as they walk in.
Kim and Hunter Carrick said stepping inside this candy store is a nice break from reality.
"To celebrate and just see kids and adults be happy," Kim Carrick said.
"Having a good time. Almost seems normal," Hunter Carrick said.
Henning has no plans of stopping the party any time soon.
"I'm going to grow old here!" Henning said.
