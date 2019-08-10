Classic and muscle cars are building momentum ahead of the annual Back to the Bricks celebration in the Vehicle City.
Along with cars, this week was tune-up week in Mt. Morris.
Event organizers say the car show is a way to connect generations, and featured a children's carnival, basketball, mini golf and a video game trailer.
"You can be anywhere from eight to 80 and be able to talk about a car with somebody," said Mt. Morris resident Tony Bauer. "So you could have three to four generations out here talking about cars."
This year's Back to the Bricks event begins Monday at the Lapeer International Dragway.
Stay with TV5 for team coverage of Back to the Bricks.
