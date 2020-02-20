Ibrahim Parlak, a Turkish immigrant who owns a restaurant in Berrien County, has been battling deportation over the past 20 years.
His legal team just filed a brief with the Board of Immigration Appeal in response to a filing by the Department of Homeland Security at the end of January 2020.
The Department of Homeland Security appealed a judge’s decision to allow Parlak to stay in the country.
READ MORE: Turkish man fights to remain in the US
The department said Parlak would be safe if he went back to Turkey because he doesn’t have any connections with terrorist groups, and he’s basically lived a problem-free life since being in the United States.
But that’s exactly why he says he should be able to stay in the United States.
He says Turkey has a history of retaliating against people who speak out in opposition -- and that could mean persecution, torture or even death if he returned.
A judge agreed with Parlak in 2018, granting him reprieve under the U.N. Convention Against Torture Act. He says that was the right ruling, and this ongoing deportation battle should end because he is a contributing member of his American community.
"It’s my country,” said Parlak. “It’s my place of living and become my home. There is no reason for me to go back. I did not get anything positive from Turkey."
This part of the appeal could last another year.
Parlak expects whoever loses the Board of Immigration decision will appeal to the 6th Circuit Court, then potentially all the way up to the Supreme Court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.