The Tuscola County Health Department is reporting a total of 134 positive cases of COVID-19 with 17 deaths while Huron County is reporting 35 cases and one death as of May 10.
The department says the state numbers seem to be leveling off.
The health department also wants to remind the public that the virus is contagious and that people should be wearing masks while in stores and gas stations and when around people who do not live in your immediate household.
They are offering testing on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. in the parking lot of the Tuscola County Health Department until further notice.
Huron County residents can get tested on Monday, Wednesday and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the parking lot of the Great Lakes Health Care Center in Bad Axe.
You no longer need a doctor’s lab order to get tested, according to the department. You do need to be showing symptoms including cough, shortness of breath, fever, chills, shaking, muscle pain, headache, sore throat or loss of taste and smell, be a healthcare worker or first responder, an essential worker or 65 and older with chronic health conditions.
