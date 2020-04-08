Tuscola Behavioral Health Systems (TBHS) has set up a COVID-19 support line for residents experiencing difficulties during the pandemic.
Starting Monday, April 13 residents in Tuscola County can call the support line at 989-673-6191 and ask for the COVID-19 support line. This phone line is available Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.
TBHS said the support line is for individuals not currently receiving Community Mental Health (CMH) services.
The phone line will be available for the duration of the COVID-19 crisis or until such a time where it becomes unnecessary.
According to TBHS, the phone line is staffed by mental health professionals and can support people:
- Who are struggling with feelings of isolation and loneliness
- Who are dealing with panic or anxiety over the possibility of getting sick, financial struggle, resource scarcity, or caregiving
- Who are first responders, essential employees, medical professionals on the front lines of the Coronavirus situation and struggling with burnout, anxiety, depression, and feeling overwhelmed
- Who are sick at home, or caring for a sick family member and dealing with fear, anxiety, depression, and feeling overwhelmed
- Anyone who could use someone to talk to during this difficult time.
TBHS said if the mental health professional determines that the issue is more severe than the COVID-19 Support Line can manage, they will refer individuals to appropriate resources.
Residents that leave a message and get a call back from the COVID-19 Support Line. TBHS said it may come through as a blocked caller or phone contact may state private number.
The Support Line should not be used for crisis calls. If you or a loved one is in crisis, please call TBHS and request Emergency Services. The COVID-19 Support Line is not meant to take the place of therapy/counseling or to treat or diagnosis any physical or mental health condition.
