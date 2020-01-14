The Tuscola County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash that left one person dead and another seriously injured.
According to deputies, they were sent to M-81 near Ringle Rd. for a one-vehicle crash at about 12:19 p.m.
They said they found that a vehicle had been westbound on M-81, lost control, and went off the road striking a tree.
According to deputies, the driver was killed, and a passenger is seriously injured.
No further information is available at this time. TV5 will update you with more information as it becomes available.
The accident is under investigation.
