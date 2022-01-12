Deputies arrested a man who admitted to stealing a vehicle he crashed, the Tuscola County Sheriff’s Office said.
On Jan. 12 at 3 a.m., deputies were sent to find a vehicle driving erratically in the area of Mertz Road and Clifford Road in Fremont Township. The vehicle was found crashed near the intersection of Mertz Road and Snover Road, according to the sheriff's office.
When deputies arrived on the scene, they saw a person running from the vehicle into a wooded area. Deputies tracked the footprints of the individual and a K9 team located the suspect.
The suspect, a 63-year-old man from Lapeer, admitted to stealing the vehicle out of Lapeer County, the sheriff’s office said. He was arrested for operating while intoxicated, unlawfully driving away of an automobile, driving while license suspended, resisting and obstructing and failing to report a crash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.