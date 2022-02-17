Deputies are searching for the driver responsible for a hit-and-run that injured a teen while he was walking on the shoulder of a roadway in Tuscola County.
A 15-year-old was walking home on the southeast should of E. Caro Road near Cameron Road when he was struck in the upper shoulder by a vehicle’s passenger mirror, according to the Tuscola County Sheriff’s Office.
The vehicle involved did not stop and the teen could not give any information on the vehicle, the sheriff's office said.
Anyone with information or who may have been in the area at the time of the incident is asked to call the Tuscola County Sheriff’s Office at 989-673-8161.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.