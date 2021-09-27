Jason Kenny
Source: Tuscola County Sheriff's Office

A 24-year-old Tuscola County man has been arrested on child pornography charges.

Jason James Kenny, of Deford, was arrested for aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material and using a computer to commit a crime.

Michigan State Police began its investigation after they learned Kenny accessed files of child sexually abusive material on the internet, MSP said.

Kenny was arrested after digital evidence was seized from his home.

Following the search warrant at his home, Kenny was charged with 25 counts of aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material, and 25 counts of using a computer to commit a crime.

He was arraigned on Tuesday, Sept. 21.

