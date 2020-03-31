Tuscola and Huron County provided an update on the COVID-19 pandemic on Tuesday, March 31.
The Tuscola County Health Department reported an additional five confirmed cases, bringing the total to 10.
Seven of those cases are affiliated with the Tuscola County Medical Care Community, the health department said, adding patients' families have been notified.
"There has been one additional death at TCMCC for a total of 2 reported deaths attributed to COVID-19," the health department said.
The other three cases were "community acquired" and the ages range from 26 to 88-years-old.
Those at TCMCC who tested positive are now recovering.
TCMCC posted the following statement on its Facebook page on Monday, March 30:
"Our response team continues to communicate with State and local health authorities to ensure all appropriate steps are being taken to stop the spread of COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses. We have a unique layout at our Community that allows us to dedicate specific units for the care of these individuals while reducing the risk for further spread.
Equipment is not shared between units.
The staff is not moving between units.
All residents and staff continue to be frequently screened for respiratory illness so that quick and appropriate measures can be taken.
All staff continue vigilant infection control practices.
Visitation remains restricted.
We understand how difficult this period of time is for our residents and families. Our dedicated staff continue to ensure that all residents’ psychosocial needs are being met as well as their medical and daily living needs.
Please understand that we cannot provide information about individuals via Facebook Messenger. If you wish to inquire about your loved one, please call the Community at (989) 673-4117 and request the appropriate nursing unit. We also have options available for you to visit face-to-face with your loved one through the FaceTime social app – please contact the TCMCC Life Enrichment Department to set this up.
We are still accepting donations of PPE. Our most critical need at this point is SMALL N95 masks (also called respirators). We appreciate your unwavering support & encouragement and return it whole-heartedly to you.
Stay strong. Stay safe. Stay healthy."
CEO of the facility, Brenda Kretzschmer, told TV5 that the first case was recognized on March 25. Since that time the facility has been monitoring staff, and increased precautionary efforts beyond recommended guidelines.
"Based on incubation periods, I think the facility has a handle on it," Kretzschmer said.
Huron County is still reporting three cases.
"It can take up to three days to get a result back. Please do not make the mistake of thinking since our numbers are low that we do not have a problem. That could be a fatal mistake, this virus is all around us," the health department said.
