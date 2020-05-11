The Tuscola County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of scams after another resident is hacked and sends money to the scammer.
Deputies said over the weekend, a resident purchased $5,000 in gift cards because their computer became locked up and taken over by a hacker.
According to deputies, there was a number to call, and the person represented themselves to be customer service from the victim’s local credit union.
Deputies said the victim was told to purchase $5,000 in gift cards and the problem would be fixed.
Deputies said the victim did so and then scanned the gift cards and sent the caller the information. The said the victim later realized it was a scam.
Deputies said there should never be a reason to have to send any type of gift card to any business for issues like this. Do not lose your hard-earned money.
