A Tuscola County resident has tested positive for the Delta variant of COVID-19.
The individual was not vaccinated, according to the Tuscola County Health Department.
Since July 19, the health department has seen an uptick in cases and positivity rates of tests.
“Currently, our positivity rate of tests is at 5.6 percent of average 43 tests a day in Tuscola. In June, our positivity rates average less than 1 percent,” the health department said.
Only a small percentage of COVID-19 positive test samples are sent on to identify variant strains, the health department said, adding there are likely more unidentified cases of the Delta variant in the county.
“Vaccination is more important than ever,” Medical Director Mark Hamed said. “The COVID-19 vaccines show effectiveness against variants and reduce the risk of serious illness that lead to hospitalization or death.”
