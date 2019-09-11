Severe storms on Tuesday, September 10 knocked down trees and powerlines, leaving thousands in the dark.
“I was a little panicked. First thing I went to do is check all my stuff, make sure my fence was good, make sure the house was good,” said Cory Hall.
Hall was wondering how much of a mess wicked weather left behind after the round of storms on Tuesday, Sept. 10.
Hall lives in Denmark Township just east of Reese. There are trees strewn all around his front yard. He said his family took shelter as the wild winds took hold. He said that even though his home could use a little landscaping, he is relieved.
“It was minor damage. It could’ve been a lot worse but thank God it wasn’t. Everything is good,” Hall said.
At Reese High the halls are quiet, and the classrooms are dark caused by a power outage.
Athletic Director Kerry Messing was forced to evacuate a packed gym during a varsity volleyball game against USA.
“It was about 8:15 when we gave the all-clear to all the people that they could return to the gym and we gave the players five minutes to warm up,” Messing said.
Even though the tornado drill was over, the events of the unique night weren’t.
“We played for about 10 minutes and then all the lights went out here in the school,” Messing said.
At this time, the power is still out at the school.
Messing said he had to reschedule the game again. He said the game should be played later this year.
The First Warn 5 team states that there is another chance of severe weather today.
Hall said he will be like a lot of us watching and waiting.
“Hopefully no more damage. Hopefully, everybody stays safe,” Hall said.
