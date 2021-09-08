A Tuscola County woman won $1 million playing the Michigan Lottery.
The player, who chose to remain anonymous, won the prize playing the Michigan Lottery’s Ruby Mine instant game. She bought her winning ticket at the Clark gas station, 2897 Main St. in Marlette.
“My friends and I were going on a weekend getaway and stopped to get gas on the way,” the player said. “There was one Ruby Mine ticket left in the roll, so I decided to purchase it.”
“When I got back to the car, I joked: ‘Alright, if I win $1 million, we are going to do something fun today!’ When I scratched the ticket and told my friends I’d really won $1 million, they thought I was kidding. I scanned it on the Lottery app to be sure and could not believe it when the app confirmed I won $1 million!”
The 43-year-old visited Lottery headquarters to claim her prize. She chose to receive her prize as 30 annuity payments of about $33,000 each. With her winnings, she plans to pay bills and save the remainder.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.